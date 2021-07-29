A Wexford beach is amongst the cleanest in the country, according to the latest litter survey.

However, less than half of Irish beaches and harbours are deemed ‘Clean’.

Curracloe ranks along Brittas Bay, Lahinch, Clogherhead, Portmarnock and Strandhill were found to be the cleanest.

While the Irish Businesses Against Litter has named Cork Harbour at Blackrock Castle and White Bay in Cork as the worst littered coastal areas in the country.

Conor Horgan from IBAL says the results aren’t as bad as expected considering coastal areas are being heavily used during the pandemic:

“They were typically areas that would attract gatherings over the summer months.

“The bottom line is that fewer than half of our beaches and harbours were found to be clean in the survey – which is disappointing. But there was a general improvement, and the number of clean areas was significantly up on the last time we conducted this survey in 2019.”