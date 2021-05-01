This bank holiday weekend is set to be a wet and blustery one.

The weather is set to turn, with Met Eireann saying it will be unseasonably wet and windy by Sunday night.

It’s not set to improve on Bank Holiday Monday, when heavy rain and a risk of flooding in places is forecast.

“It will be another cold night tonight” says Alan O’Reilly is from Carlow weather, who noted the best time to get outdoors tomorrow will be in the morning.

“It’ll be a nice day for the first part of tomorrow, but the showers building again, and cloud will increase tomorrow again.

“The best thing to do is get up and out tomorrow morning if you want to enjoy the best of the weather.”