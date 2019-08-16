Western Building Systems said it is committed to working with the Department of Education to resolve structural issues at a number of schools it built.

17 schools have been assessed as having similar safety issues to those identified last year in 22 others.

The company said the department promised an independent review of the schools building programme, however, it is still awaiting details of the terms of reference, the independent chair or investigators, and international best practice guidance.

The contractor said several questions have been raised, including why 42 schools previously certified by the department’s own assessors were suddenly deemed to have defects.

Western Building Systems said it will again write to the Minister for Education and Skills seeking a firm deadline for the publication of the independent report.