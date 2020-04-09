It can be easy to feel lonely and isolated with all of this social distancing going on…

So, this Saturday we’re asking the South East to come together and take part in #ShineYourLight.

At 9pm, light a candle, switch on a lamp or even flash your phone torch in the front window of your home to show that light can reach every one of us even in these dark times.

Shine Your Light so that it can be seen for all the people who are sick, those who have lost their lives and the loved ones who remain, reminding us that love and hope are always with us.

We’re also encouraging you to take a pic of your lights and post it to social using the hashtag #ShineYourLight so the world can appreciate your support!