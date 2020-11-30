Coronavirus rules are being tightened in Wales – with pubs and restaurants facing a ban on selling alcohol.

From Friday, they’ll also have to close at 6pm every night.

They will not be able to sell any alcohol at all at any point in the day or night.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes fall under this new restriction in Wales in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus in the lead up to Christmas.

Other indoor entertainment – like cinemas and bowling alleys – will shut too.

It’s only three weeks since the 17-day ‘firebreak’ lockdown was lifted.

Speaking at the Welsh Government’s briefing, Mark Drakeford confirmed they can only remain open after 6pm for takeaway or delivery.

Pubs, bars and restaurants reopened on November 9 after the 17-day Wales-wide lockdown, and close at 10 pm under current regulations.

First minister Mark Drakeford says there’ll be generous support for affected industries.

“This will include 180 million pounds in new help specifically for tourism, leisure and hospitality businesses.

“Thats in addition to the support schemes available from the UK government.”