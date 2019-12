A popular takeaway in Kilkenny has been served a closure order.

Joe’s Takeaway on Dean Street is only one of four premises temporarily shut down in the country this month so far.

The closure order was served on Mauro Artini under the FSAI Act 1998 on behalf of the HSE on Thursday, December 12th.

No reason had been given behind the enforced closure.

Update: The takeaway reopened last night, with its owners thanking locals for their custom over the years.

