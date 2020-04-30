We’ll get a clearer picture later on how rapidly Covid-19 is spreading across the country.

Crucial data from the State’s expert modelling group is being released, which will show how many people are likely to be infected from one confirmed case.

It’ll form a key part of deciding whether restrictions can be lifted next Tuesday, although the Chief Medical Officer has indicated he doesn’t think he’ll be recommending any lifting of measures to government.

31 more people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,190, while we now have over 20,000 confirmed cases.

Tipperay is still recording the highest number of confirmed cases in the South East region with 389.

It’s followed by 236 in Kilkenny, 162 in Wexford, 137 in Waterford and 95 in Carlow.