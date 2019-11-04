At least you can’t accuse Irish weather of being boring.

Following last week’s seemingly endless wet spell, this week is set to see a change of tune with a bitter cold snap hitting the South East from Thursday.

Following a spell of the wet stuff on Wednesday, a bitterly cold northerly wind is set to sweep over the region, pulling temperatures down to freezing at night.

Day time figures won’t fare much better, with the mercury set to hover around 8 degrees celsius.

Frost, however, could be kept at bay by gusty northerly winds adding to the wind-chill.

The wet weather will continue to take a back seat going into the weekend, with just a few scattered showers of rain or hail expected across Saturday and Sunday.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says the cold snap is forecast to stick around for seven days at least.

Cooler air moving in and staying over us for 7 days at least. pic.twitter.com/t8yni3YtVp — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 4, 2019