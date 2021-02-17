By Dean Egan.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the South East.

It will run from 11pm tonight until 5am tomorrow morning with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour for Wexford and Waterford.

Met Eireann is also warning there is the possibility of coastal flooding.

