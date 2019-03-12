A status yellow wind warning is in place for the entire South East region from midday today.

Storm Gareth is expected to bring wind speeds of 65-to-75 kilometres-per-hour with damaging gusts reaching up to 130 kmph.

#StormGareth has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/sdpxvNNWy1 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2019

The status yellow alert for the region will stay in effect for 24 hours until Wednesday at 12pm.

A status yellow wind warning is extended nationwide with an orange wind warning active in the north-west of the country during the same time period.

Drivers are being advised to take extra care while the warning is in operation.

There is also the risk of coastal flooding due to high seas.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier this morning, saying that Ireland will have “a rough 48 hours ahead” with “severe” gusts for many hours.

Latest high resolution charts for #StormGareth showing wind gusts with a rough 48 hours ahead. pic.twitter.com/tAaBZKST7h — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 12, 2019

Image: Storm Gareth – Satellite Capture

