The relatively warm spell we’re enjoying today is set to come to an abrupt end later this week as the jet stream moves north.

A cold air mass is set to make its presence known from Friday when it will establish itself over the South East.

Forecasting models predict the cold snap will continue into the weekend and possibly last up to the start of April.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter this morning, commenting the cold spell could produce wintry showers across the weekend.

Met Éireann, meanwhile, is forecasting temperatures of 0-8 degrees Celsius across the weekend, with Sunday looking to be the coldest day with the mercury rising no higher than 5 degrees.

Mainly dry and settled weather will continue with just some light rain Wednesday, mainly in the West. It then looks likely to turn much colder by the end of the week with the Jet Stream going North and a plunge of cold air from the Northeast/East. pic.twitter.com/T0bGbjC99i — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 23, 2020

Mainly dry in the East this week with some rain in the West Wednesday and Thursday it dying as it moves across the country. A very outlook though as weather charts show a Northeast setup for end of month with bitterly cold air feeding in showers that could be wintry! pic.twitter.com/WuSEcgK6IL — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 22, 2020

Image: Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger from Pexels