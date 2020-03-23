The relatively warm spell we’re enjoying today is set to come to an abrupt end later this week as the jet stream moves north.

A cold air mass is set to make its presence known from Friday when it will establish itself over the South East.

Forecasting models predict the cold snap will continue into the weekend and possibly last up to the start of April.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter this morning, commenting the cold spell could produce wintry showers across the weekend.


Met Éireann, meanwhile, is forecasting temperatures of 0-8 degrees Celsius across the weekend, with Sunday looking to be the coldest day with the mercury rising no higher than 5 degrees.

Image: Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger from Pexels

Share it: