Wanna feel festive?

The Classic Drive-in Cinema returns to Bunclody Football Club next Friday, December 4th, showing your Xmas favourites on the big Screen, ELF & Home Alone!

With popcorn, drinks, retro jellies and luxurious hot chocolate for sale it’s sure to be a festive evening out for all the family!

Each day this weekend we’ll have tickets to give away on Beat’s Big Saturday and Old Skool Sunday!

All you have to is answer one festive film question to win!

Tickets from €27.50 + booking fee are on sale now from ticketweb