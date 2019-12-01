Photo: ITV.

Lisa Smith is expected to return to Ireland in the coming days accompanied by her two-year-old daughter.

The 38-year-old Dundalk woman travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the so-called Islamic State group id being deported from Turkey and faces questioning by gardaí.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on foreign and European affairs, Sean Haughey, said that the State did not have a choice but to bring her back.

“People need to know what activity she was involved in in Syria and what activity she has been involved in here in Ireland as well.

We are actually obliged under international law to repatriate her back to the Republic of Ireland so we didn’t actually have a choice in that.

“Law enforcement agents of the State will have to be very involved and very vigilant of the situation.”

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that former ISIS bride is returning to Ireland this weekend.

Speaking at the Dublin Mid West by-election count, Mr Varadkar confirmed that social services would protect and help care for Ms Smith and her baby daughter when lands back on Irish soil.

But he also suggested that gardaí may prosecute the former defence forces member after her return from the Middle East and ISIS controlled areas.

“It’s anticipated that two Irish citizens, Lisa Smith and her daughter, will return to Ireland this weekend,” said Mr Varadkar.

Obviously, when it comes to her daughter, she’s a child, she’s going to be protected and social services are ready to do that.

“In relation to Lisa Smith, the gardaí are going to want to speak to her.

“They may be in a position to charge her and if they do, then a prosecution may follow. That’s all I can say about that.”