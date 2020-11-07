James Cox

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States after receiving the most votes in the history of the country, a total figure of over 70 million.

Mr Biden’s Irish roots are well known and a campaign launched in Ireland looked to secure a few extra votes for the next president.

Paul Allen, who runs his own PA firm, was behind the Irish For Biden campaign and he was also involved in the then-vice-president’s Irish visit in 2016, having been hired by Louth County Council.

During the 2016 visit, Mr Biden visited the Cooley Peninsula where his family roots can be traced back to.

Mr Allen told BreakingNews.ie that a presidential visit at Spring time could be a possibility.

“You never know, we could see a presidential visit in the Spring time. It would obviously take in Europe, the UK and Ireland but it’ll make sure that the UK doesn’t second guess Ireland’s relationship with America.”

He added: “I think once he’s settled in, certainly after St Patrick’s Day. Back in 2016 when we were running the Ireland for Hillary campaign he just winked at me when I asked if he’d think about running, but if he did, knowing the inauguration date, he said he’d come back in the Spring time so hopefully he’ll keep his word!”

Mr Allen said Mr Biden will be a “true friend” to Ireland in the White House.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to have a true friend in the White House, who is very committed to the Atlantic Alliance, something that John F Kennedy and Sean Lemass put together in the 1960s.

“It will be something that embodies that. Joe Biden is certainly the Irish flag-carrier, in the footsteps of JFK, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.”

Mr Allen previously told BreakingNews.ie that Biden would be the most genuine Irish American president since JFK, a point echoed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening.

Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD congratulates #JoeBiden on his election — “the most Irish US President since John F Kennedy…” @rtenews pic.twitter.com/6CEix27QDu — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) November 7, 2020

The Irish For Biden campaign is set to host a socially-distanced celebration in Carlingford tomorrow.

“Tomorrow at 12pm in Carlingford we will have the Carlingford Pipe Band premiere their ‘ode to local Joe’, a piece of music they have spent the last few weeks nervously putting together so we’ll have an event tomorrow to celebrate Biden’s achievement of becoming the 46th president of the United States.

“We’ll follow all social distancing protocols but it’s a massive area and pipe and drums make a lot of noise so they’ll be making a lot of noise for Joe, who has done them proud.”

The Irish For Biden campaign encouraged people to phone Irish American friends and relatives in the US and encourage them to vote for Biden.

Mr Allen said it felt good to have played their part in the historical election result.

He’s very aware of the campaign because we got a message back from his team to say well done and thanks for your support.

“We certainly did our part. It was great fun because it energised communities right across Ireland to reach out to the diaspora, even relatives and friends they had never spoken to, and obviously with Covid-19 and the lockdown people wanted to get on the phone and talk to people.

“We Irish are great story-tellers and they certainly did us proud by stirring up the hearts and minds of the 30 million-odd disapora out there who are delighted to celebrate Irishness.

“As president Clinton once said to me, ‘the world thinks more of the Irish than the Irish think of themselves’. This has been a great opportunity for a moment like that.”

Mr Biden’s campaign even sent a message thanking the Irish For Biden campaign for their support.

