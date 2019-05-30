The sister of Siobhan Kearney, who was murdered by her husband Brian, says the idea that he could be allowed out of jail is “immoral”.

The parole board has told the Dublin woman’s family that he is being considered for visits to his family.

Brian Kearney is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife in 2006. Siobhan’s sister Brighid McLaughlin says the family is living a life sentence.

“He has shown absolutely no remorse,” said Ms McLaughlin. “This killer is going to be allowed out to visit his family, in a public place…Dublin is like a parish. We could be anywhere and we could bump into him.

“It is beyond words. We dread it. We absolutely dread it.”

In 2008, Brian Kearney was found guilty of murdering his wife, Siobhan, at their family home in south Dublin, on the morning of his birthday.

A jury took almost five and a half hours to return the majority verdict at the Central Criminal Court.