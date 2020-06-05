Following the death of George Floyd, there have been protests around the world raising awareness for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

On 25th May 2020, Floyd died after an officer knelt down on his neck for almost 9 minutes whilst he repeatedly said “I can’t breathe”.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder for Floyd’s death and the video, which has been seen millions of times, has sparked protests around the world.

Whether it’s by donating to bail funds, educating yourself, attending protests, or amplifying the voices of black people, there are many ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

1. Donate

Following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many more in police custody in the US, many funds have been set up to help both the families of loved ones who have lost their lives and protesters who are taking to the streets to seek change.

The Black Lives Matter Movement

The website Black Lives Matter is entirely dedicated to sustainable transformation in communities.

The foundation began in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer.

It is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.

“By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives”, it states.

You can donate directly to the #BlackLivesMatter fund here.

In addition to funds being raised, there are alternate ways to help if you are unable to donate money.

Black Visions Collective

Black Visions Collective has been active since 2017 and puts “into practice the lessons learned from organizations before us in order to shape a political home for Black people across Minnesota”.

Their aim is to heal and transform justice principles and develop emerging Black leadership to lead campaigns in Minnesota.

You can donate here.

National Bail Fund Network

The National Bail Fund Network is made up of over 60 community bail and bond funds across America.

It helps to free people through paying bail or bond.

You can donate to the National Bail Fund Network here.

There are additional funds you can donate to listed below and a full list here.

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

American Civil Liberties Union

Stand Up To Racism

2. Sign petitions

Money may be tight during the Covid-19 pandemic and you may feel as though you cannot help with the Black Lives Matter Movement.

There still are, however many ways in which you can help without money.

There are many petitions circulating online after the death of George Floyd and you can add your name immediately.

#JusticeForFloyd and Justice For George Floyd are just some of the petitions available to sign online.

There is a full list of petitions available here.

3. Protest

Recently Ireland saw thousands of people take to the streets in Dublin to stand up for George Floyd.

Protesting is very effective way of showing your support for a cause. Some have already taken place across the country with more planned. However, Covid-19 restrictions mean that large gatherings are not allowed in Ireland at the moment with these protests officially being cancelled.

If you do choose to attend a mass gathering, it is important to wear a mask covering your face and keep your distance from people as much as you can.

A Black Lives Matter Vigil was due to take place tomorrow Saturday 6th June at 3 pm however it has been cancelled due to unexpected crowds.

If you are unable to attend a protest you are encouraged to make signs and placards and share on social media or put on display in your home in hope of spreading the word further.

The mayor of Dublin has opened a book of condolences for George Floyd which can be signed here.

This will be open for signatures until 17th June.

4. Educate yourself on racism

One of the main aims of these protest across the world at the moment are to educate people. Things can not and will not change if people don’t learn about racism.

Watching television and films is a way in which you can educate yourself. Films like The Battle of Algiers (1966), The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971), Blacks Brittanica (1978), Malcom X (1992), The Glass Shield (1994), Fruitvale Station (2013), Selma (2014), 13th (2016),

and I Am Not Your Negro (2017) are just some movies you can watch on streaming platforms right now.

Reading is another way in which you can educate yourself. A Is for Activist by Innosanto Nagara is a book for younger people to understand racism and tells what makes an activist. The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks about Race, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide, So You Want to Talk about Race and I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou are just some books available for you to buy online.

Listening is an amazing way to learn about other people’s cultures and get a better understanding of their struggles. Ireland in 2020 is full of amazing cultures and ethnicities; it’s time to start learning about them. Talk to your friend, your co-worker, your neighbour and get comfortable in the uncomfortable.

It might feel a little strange to start learning about racism however it is a very important step to take.

5.Report Racism

Social media can be a great place to share and speak about topics however it too can be a source filled with racist comments. People should not ever be judged by the colour of their skin and if you see this happening, report it. Racism is never okay and whether you see it online or in the street, it is your duty to help each other. End racism. Report racism.

We call for an END to systemic racism that allows this culture of corruption to go unchecked and our lives to be taken. See the demands. Sign the petition. #DefundThePolice #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/JYe7JSmYuP pic.twitter.com/e52GHifwkq — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) May 31, 2020

6.Look at Irish resources

Of course, attention is on what is happening in America right now but it’s important to not be blind to the happenings in Ireland.

Since 2000, a system called Direct Provision is used in Ireland. It provides accommodation and basic welfare to asylum seekers. Originally created as a short-term solution for people to use for up to six months, they are used as a base for people to wait for a decision on their asylum applications.

At the moment there are 35 centres across Ireland; 7 state-owned and 28 by private contractors with over 5 thousand people living in these places across the country.

You can support people in direct provision by lobbying; contacting your local councillors or starting a campaign.

There are plenty of sites available with information on Direct Provision and lobbying against it. See below for links.

If you are feeling overwhelmed and need to talk, Samaritans are a fantastic organisation with a free call service 24/7 on 116123 or you can click here.