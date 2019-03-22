Waterways Ireland has issued an alert warning people in Dublin to be on the lookout for a large invasive rodent.

Sightings of the Coypu have been reported near the Ashtown area of the canal close to Castleknock.

This type of rodent – which has bright orange teeth and webbed feet – can grow up to one metre in length and weigh up to 9 kilos.

It can carry a number of diseases harmful to humans and domestic animals.

People are being warned to be on the lookout for the creatures along waterways, especially along the Royal Canal at Ashtown.

The public have been warned not to engage, trap or harm the rodent and report any sightings to Waterways Ireland.

