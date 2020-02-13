The Tower Hotel and Leisure Centre in Waterford has been upgraded from 3-star to a 4-star rating by Fáilte Ireland.

Located in the heart of Ireland’s oldest city, the Tower Hotel and Leisure Centre has recently completed a massive renovation project which includes all 134 bedrooms undergoing a full refurbishment.

Since early 2018, the hotel has received a landmark investment that has enabled them to completely upgrade all areas of the hotel and leisure centre. This includes an extended and stylish new lobby with atrium, plus a beautiful refurbishment of the Ardmore Suite Ballroom and adjoining Ardmore Lounge.

The new upgrades to the ballroom and lounge make the Tower Hotel a perfect wedding or conference location suitable for parties of all sizes.

Additionally, as part of the refresh, there are two newly opened dining outlets for guests and locals to enjoy. Hobson’s Restaurant, overlooking Waterford’s quayside, serves locally sourced, seasonal cuisine.

Commenting about the new 4-star rating, Seamus O’Carroll, General Manager of the Tower Hotel and Leisure Centre said; “We are absolutely delighted to be upgraded to a 4-star hotel. The team here have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to improve all the facilities and everything from the bedrooms to the lobby have seen an extensive investment that ensures the guests have a wonderful experience.

“We are extremely proud of earning this additional star, along with being awarded an IASI award for our excellence in accommodation services, this is a great way to kick off 2020. We look forward to welcoming people from near and far throughout the year.”

Along with 134 bedrooms numerous dining options, and extensive Conference Facilities, the hotel also consists of an excellent leisure centre which includes a 20-metre swimming pool, toddler pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and a fully equipped gym.