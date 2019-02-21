A Waterford Lotto player is celebrating today after matching five numbers plus the bonus on last night’s Lotto draw – scooping a cool €244,895.

The winning ticket was purchased in the Daybreak shop in Lismore Park, Waterford.

Meanwhile, a small syndicate from Munster has claimed a massive €2.7 million Lotto Jackpot prize – two months after their lucky numbers came up!

A spokesperson for the Lotto jackpot winning syndicate said today: “We decided to wait several weeks to claim our cheque. We wanted to let the news sink in and to get sound advice on how to spend the money.”

The spokesperson added: “I was watching the Lotto draw on RTE One with the ticket in my hand on December 19th. It’s a ritual I go through every week. I simply couldn’t believe it when all the numbers came up. I rang the other members of our small syndicate and they didn’t believe me at first!”

“We will use the money to pay mortgages and to go on a good holiday, and after that, we will see. We don’t want this win to change our lives, it will be business as normal but it’s a terrific feeling.”

The syndicate – who lodged their golden ticket with the National Lottery for safekeeping days after the win – collected their cheque in the same week a large family from North Dublin scooped a mega €175 million on the EuroMillions Draw – the biggest win in the history of the National Lottery.

The syndicate, which purchased the winning ticket in Supervalu in Askeaton, Co. Limerick, won their small fortune on the Lotto draw from December 19th last. They have been playing Lotto together since 1998, using the same numbers for each draw over that period.

Share it:













Don't Miss