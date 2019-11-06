The long-mooted opening of a JD Wetherspoons in Waterford is set for further delays following the submission of new plans by the UK pub chain.

Modifications to the original planning application have been submitted to Waterford City & County Council.

The changes include the relocation of a bar, which will now be located on the Arundel Square side and the alteration of the food preparation area, along with some other minor technical adjustments to the site.

The commencement of works on the site is expected to be shifted from mid-November 2019 to January 2020.