The winter jumpers have reappeared in Ireland as the country experiences largely dull and cool conditions.

Met Eireann say top temperatures today will range between 12 and 17 degrees, with coolest conditions in the east.

While conditions are expected to remain unsettled and relatively cool until the weekend, it’s believed temperatures will return to normal next week.

Waterford Weather this morning shared data, revealing today’s temperature there is lowest recorded at the station since their records began.

At 12.46 degrees, this is much lower than last year’s record on this day, then at 17.09 degrees.

Current Average Temp for June is 12.46c. Well below the LTA and lowest I’ve recorded at my station https://t.co/fzb3lj3KXR pic.twitter.com/tRRwOrNhAi — Waterford Weather (@waterfdweather) June 12, 2019