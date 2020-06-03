McDonald’s is reopening another 20 drive-through restaurants in Ireland today.
Those reopening in the South East include:
- Cork Road, Co. Waterford
- Sayer Lane Roundabout, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford
- Carrig Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
- Junction 8, M8, Cashel, Co. Tipperary
They will only be open from 11am to 10pm as staff adjust to new safe-working practices.
McDonald’s says it is working closely with gardaí and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.
The fast-food giant is reopening over 1,000 restaurants in Ireland and the UK this week.
The full list of restaurants re-opening today:
- Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Douglas Village, Co. Cork
- 144 Bank Place, Mallow, Co. Cork
- Mallow Road, Blackpool, Co. Cork
- Unit 1, Riverside Mall, Midleton, Co. Cork
- Old Fort Rd, off Main Street, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
- Kinsale Road, Ballyphehane, Co. Cork
- Headford Road Retail Park, Co. Galway
- Westside Shopping Centre, Co. Galway
- Manor West, Tralee, Co. Kerry
- Park Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry
- Moorefield, Newbridge, Co. Kildare
- Carton Retail Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare
- Monread Road, Nass, Co. Kildare
- The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise
- Ashbourne Town Centre, Meath
Image: Photo by Erik Mclean from Pexels