A Waterford teenager is celebrating after securing a scholarship to study in the United States.

Tega Agberhiere will be going to Western Texas where he’ll play football and study, to continue the passion he’s been doing with Waterford FC.

It comes after the 17 year old suffered severe injuries when acid was thrown on him last year.

Speaking to his local radio station, Tega says he’s rebuilding his life:

“I would like to thank the whole county, and everyone in Ireland.”

“Everyone helped me along, especially everyone in Waterford city.”

“I’m only wearing one contact lens at the minute, but I’m hoping to get the second one into my other eye soon.”

“I’m playing well anyway.”