A Waterford teenager who was convicted of careless driving causing the death of a 16-year-old girl in Tramore in 2016 has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

19 year old Edward O’Shea of Magnh, Fenor was convicted in January at Waterford Circuit Court of careless driving causing the death of Katie Murphy.

He was driving a white Toyota Levin at about 8pm on October 5, 2016, when it crashed at the entrance of the Carrigeenlea estate on the outskirts of Tramore.

Katie Murphy was a back-seat passenger in the car and died as a result of her injuries.

Two other teenagers who were passengers were injured.

Today Judge Eugene O’Kelly criticised some young male drivers for treating the public roads “as some form of private racetrack” to show off their driving skills and the performances of their vehicles, without regard to the dangers for their passengers or others.

He sentenced Mr O’ Shea to 14 months in prison and also banned him from driving for six years, Mr O’Shea was also fined €800 for driving on a learner permit without being accompanied by a qualified driver.

