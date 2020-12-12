The Samaritan’s in Waterford have thanked a local rapper for his support of the organisation.

Young Waterford rapper, Yung Skahur, has released a Christmas mix tape to help raise funds for the local branch.

Speaking to Beat News, Catherine Whelan from the Samaritan’s, explains more:

‘He is releasing a Christmas mix-tape and he wants to donate and raise awareness for Samaritans’ Waterford and the South East’

‘He’s 19 years old now and he wants to give back to the community’

Catherine Whelan also outlines what his gesture will support:

‘We have 110 volunteers in Waterford and we have a branch on Beau Street.’

‘Previous to Covid, you could come into the branch and meet us face to face, we are not offering that service at the moment but we hope to resume as soon as we possibly can’

‘It keeps the branch going, pays the bill and keeps the volunteers in the branch’

If people want to listen to the mix tape, it’s available on all major online platforms.