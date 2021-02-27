By Cillian Doyle.

‘A frozen pizza from a supermarket by weight sells more than Irish Beef cuts.’

That’s according to Waterford TD Matt Shanahan who raised the issue in the Dail with Minister Eamon Ryan this week.

He outlined the plight being faced by Beef farmers during the pandemic.

The Independent Deputy says a new scheme must be developed to support those in the sector:

‘The beef farmers are facing catastrophic losses at the moment in bringing their product to market because of falling factory gate prices and reduced demand on the continent due to Covid.’

‘In addition to this, they are dealing with rising input prices in fertiliser and meat supplements.’

Matt Shanahan also urged Minister Eamon Ryan to take action:

‘It’s an absolute tragedy for beef farmers.’

‘I’m asking you Minister would you please look at introducing a beam scheme and also look for urgent action from the beef task force to get some visibility on the pricing of the supply chain.’