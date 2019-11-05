A Waterford TD says there is a feeling that the South East is being forgotten about.

Fianna Fáil’s Mary Butler was reacting to the pictures that emerged last week of the Psychiatric Unit at University Hospital Waterford.

The images showed severe overcrowding in the Department, with patients being forced to sleep on the floor at times.

Speaking to Beat News, Deputy Butler says it shouldn’t be happening.

“It’s simply unacceptable in this day and age… that we have a situation where vulnerable people, vulnerable patients would have to sleep on the floor or on two chairs because there’s insufficient capacity in the unit to deal with them,” she said.