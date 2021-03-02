A Waterford TD describes Bank of Ireland’s recent announcement of closing branches across the country as a ‘kick in the teeth’.

The bank will shut 88 outlets here as well as 15 in the North.

14 branches will close in the South East with Kilkenny suffering the loss of four branches.

Tipperary and Waterford are losing three while Carlow and Wexford are losing two.

Speaking to Beat News, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane says rural areas depend on their local banks.

“It’s the wrong decision at the worst possible time, and I think will have serious consequences for customers, and obviously for staff. Especially in villagers where they survive and depend on having banks and to take those services out of those towns and villages – on top of all the other losses they have suffered over the past few years – it will be a real kick in the teeth.

“Many towns and villages have lost garda station, post offices, and now potentially losing their bank as well. It does add to the decay of those towns and villages.

“You make a decision of this scale, and you close the number of branches that the bank are proposing, without any real consultation, and, I would argue, without any regard for your customers.

“That is problematic and is rightly regarded as a cynical move.”