By Dean Egan.

Waterford TD Matt Shanahan says there must be an element of flexibility with plans for the North Quays project.

It’s understood Falcon Real Estate and Waterford City and County Council won’t sign off on terms for the project by Saturday’s deadline.

The initial plan relied heavily on large retails outlets, but the pandemic has lowered confidence in the traditional retail sector.

Speaking to Beat News, Independent Deputy Matt Shanahan says some agreement must be made:

“I attended a number of briefings [when I was in council] on the North Quays project.”

“I always understood that there was always room here for scope and change, and I expect that’s what’s happening at the moment.”

“I hope to see the project, or some project, agreed because we have secured investment monies under the STZ.”