Waterford Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler has secured a Junior Ministerial position, as Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People.

Deputy Butler was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 2016, and served as the party’s Spokesperson for Older People and Health Promotion since.

Congratulations to Mary Butler who has been appointed Minister of State for Older People and Mental Health. pic.twitter.com/VlgP7jZY0d — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) July 1, 2020

The news comes amid criticism of the newly formed government surrounding regional imbalance, with no South East TD securing a Senior Ministerial post.

Other South East TDs that are hoping to secure a position today include her Fianna Fáil counterpart and Wexford TD James Browne, Carlow – Kilkenny’s Malcolm Noonan, and Marc O’Cathasaigh from Waterford.

Mary Butler is the first representative from the region to secure a position, but it remains to be seen whether she will be the only TD elected to a Junior Ministerial position.

Earlier it came to light that Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan, having been overlooked for a cabinet position, has turned down the offer of a Junior Ministry in the Department of Justice.

O’Callaghan has said his energy and abilities would be better spent on the backbenches and he wants to devote more time to strengthening the party while colleagues have their eyes on Ministerial duty.

On the Fine Gael side former Education Minister Joe McHugh has also turned down a role.