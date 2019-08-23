Waterford TD John Deasy is to quit politics at the next election.

The Fine Gael TD has told the Irish Independent he wants to leave before he’s ‘too old to do something’.

The 51 year old is the Government’s special envoy to the US.

His critics say he’s never around and is not working for Waterford.

In June a motion of No Confidence was unanimously passed at a FG constituency meeting in Dungarvan where the members stated that they had no confidence in Deputy Deasy as a Fine Gael TD or as a prospective candidate for the party should he chose to run.

There have also been allegations and denials of bullying with the constitutency and claims those allegations were not being properly dealt with.

The Dungarvan native was first elected to Dáil Eireann in 2002 taking over from his father Austin and began his fourth term as a TD in 2016.