By Cillian Doyle.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has criticised the Tánaiste’s hypocrisy on health service funding.

In the past year, over 180,000 people were waiting to see a consultant.

The Waterford TD said that Fine Gael’s record on Health is one of the failures from underinvestment.

Speaking to Beat News, David Cullinane says Fine Gael has consistently missed big targets with waiting times spiralling year on year.

“Fine Gael’s record on health right across the state is appalling.”

“They have left us with almost 900,000 people on some form of health waiting list – we have 200,00 patients across the state who are waiting for access to a diagnostic test and we over 180,000 people waiting to see a consultant over 12 months – that’s the record of Fine Gael in government.”

Deputy Cullinane added that the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has warned that hazardous overcrowding is near pre-pandemic levels.

“Over crowding in A&E has become a real issue and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.”