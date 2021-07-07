The National Children’s Hospital can open as planned in 2024 – unless Brexit and Covid have a further impact.

That’s what the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board will tell an Oireachtas committee today.

The contractor has told them it’s possible to complete the hospital on schedule – as long as ‘external factors’ don’t interfere.

Waterford TD David Cullinane, says he doesn’t believe the target will be reached, after delays so far.

“I don’t think anybody can be confident that the timelines that have been set out can be reached – history has told us with this project that there has been difficulty after difficulty.”

“While the board is saying that it’s feasible to complete the project within the timeframe set out – they’re certainly not saying it’s inevitable – I think it’s probably for unlikely than likely that the target will be met.”