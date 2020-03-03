Rooted Solution have been announced as the winner of the Waterford Student Enterprise Programme.

The final took place at the Tower Hotel in Waterford today.

43 businesses and 120 students from 12 county schools have been displaying their work for the judges.

Huge congratulations to Seán, Brendan & Jack, Rooted Solutions. They have won 1st Prize @StudentEntProg @TowerHotel They will now represent #Waterford in the National Final @CrokePark in May. Many thanks to Ms Heather Foley the boys Mini Company Teacher #road2croker @LEOWaterford pic.twitter.com/N65QqeARdl — St. Augustine's (@FriaryCollege) March 3, 2020

“We came up with the idea because we all have a love for the environment and we want to do something to help it” said winning team member, Seán Dunford, to Beat News.

“So we came up with the idea for (a) tree sapling sold in a decomposable bag, so you can plant it in the ground with the bag to make it 10 times easier.

“As the bag biodegrades it provides nutrients for the trees, and also protects the roots.”