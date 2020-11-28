A Waterford company behind the Covid-19 tracking app has been nominated for an Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Award.

Over a quarter of Ireland’s population downloaded the COVID tracker within the first 36 hours, making it one of the most successfully launched contact tracing apps in the world.

Tramore based Nearform are a software development company were approached by the HSE back in March and launched the app in July this year.

The company had a working prototype within ten days.

Nearform have been nominated the Innovation for Change category, which recognises the achievements of an individual or team who have had a positive impact on society through innovation.