Waterford is set for a massive €100 development that will see the creation of a new serviced suburb at the edge of the city.

The development, which is set to be located in the wider Kilbarry area, has just unlocked €3.3 million in Local Infrastructure Housing Funding (LIHAF).

The development is set to include up to 800 houses and apartments, a 90-bed nursing home, a medical centre, a leisure village, cafés & restaurants, and a creche that will care for 150 children.

Councillor John Cummins (Fine Gael) took to social media this morning to detail his plan:

A groundbreaking community cooperative 20-acre solar farm is also planned on the Tramore road.

Speaking to the Waterford News & Star, Cllr. John Cummins said he, along with local Fine Gael councillors, have been exerting pressure on his party colleagues in Government to get the project over the line since the LIHAF scheme was announced in 2017.

The newspaper also reports that the development will see the provision of a secondary school in the area.

No exact timeframe for the development has been revealed, however, construction has already begun on the first phase of construction, which includes 125 houses and a 90-bed nursing home.

