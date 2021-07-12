There has been serious excitement in Waterford as the well-known Irish tenor, Michael Londra, filmed the second series of his USA TV show, Ireland with Michael, at various venues and locations around the county last week.

Ireland with Michael – which is set to air on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) in the USA in 2022 – will showcase a variety of Waterford’s fantastic tourism offerings to its audience.

Some of the attractions that Michael and his film crew filmed during their time in Waterford included Waterford Treasures – in which Michael had the opportunity to interview Eamonn McEneaney – Mount Congreve Gardens and the House of Waterford Crystal.

They also enjoyed an overnight stay at Dooley’s Hotel in Waterford city centre.

David McCoy, Chairman of Visit Waterford and Sales & Marketing Director, House of Waterford Crystal says:

“We were delighted to have Michael Londra and his film crew visit Waterford. It is our intention to rebuild out international tourism business in 2022. The publicity value of a programme like ‘Ireland with Michael’ is invaluable – with his American fanbase and audience having the unique opportunity to see what Waterford has to offer as a great holiday destination here in Ireland’s Ancient East. There really is something for everyone in Waterford from our tranquil coastlines and picturesque mountains to the vibrancy of Waterford city – so when the time is right, we look forward to welcoming overseas visitors back to Waterford once more.”