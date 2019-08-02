Waterford senior hurling manager Páraic Fanning has announced this evening that has stepped down after just under a year in charge of the Déise.

The Mount Sion man stepped down with immediate effect along with his selectors James Murray and Pa Kearney.

In a statement, Waterford GAA said:

“We would like to thank Paraic, James and Pa for their tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford Senior Hurling team over the past twelve months which culminated in a return to the top tier of the Allianz National League and the Allianz League Final.”

In response to his decision to step down, Fanning said:

“In stepping down as Manager I want to thank CLG Phort Láirge and in particular the officers of the board for the opportunity, support and encouragement I received during my term in

charge. I particularly want thank the players for the sacrifices they made for Waterford throughout the season.”

“While the Championship was very disappointing it does not reflect the time and effort put in by all concerned.”

“This has not been an easy decision and there are many challenges ahead. In reflecting on the disappointment of the Championship of 2019 and looking at 2020.”

“I do not find myself in a position to undertake these challenges for personal reasons. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to supporting all our teams for many years to come.”

A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Hurling Team Management.