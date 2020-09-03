Waterford Senator John Cummins has apologised profusely for his attendance at an ill-fated golf dinner in Clifden two weeks ago.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail described the dinner as ‘collective crass stupidity’ in the dail yesterday.

The Fine Gael Senator has lost the party whip as a result, but says he won’t resign as he feels that would be giving up.

Speaking to his local radio station, he says he wished he had never gone.

Senator Cummins also says organisers had assured him that all Government guidelines would be adhered to.