A Waterford City Secondary School has confirmed that a student of theirs has tested positive for Covid-19.

Waterpark College say that the pupil, who has been absent for a number of days, tested positive for the virus.

Principal Joe Hagan has said that the HSE and Public Health have assured them that all appropriate measures were taken in time.

They have been strongly advised that there is no need to close the school or send any class group home.

Parents were informed by text this afternoon.