Limerick has voted yes to a directly elected mayor.

In Cork City Hall, votes are still being counted in the mayoral plebiscite, where they are evenly split.

Meanwhile, in Waterford, just over 700 votes were the difference as the proposal didn’t pass there.

49.2% voted in favour, compared to 50.8% against.

Returning officer for Waterford County Council Kieran Kehoe says the indication all weekend was that it was going to be tight poll: