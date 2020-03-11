A retailer in Waterford has been selling small bottles of unlabeled hand sanitizer for €6.00.

The image was shown to Beat by a reliable source who wishes to remain anonymous.

The hand sanitizer, which appears to be contained in repurposed travel bottles is unlabelled, with no indication of any active ingredients that may cause an allergic reaction.

The average price of a 100ml bottle of hand sanitizer before the outbreak of COVID-19 or coronavirus stood at around €2.50.

The image comes as retailers struggle to hold stock of antibacterial products amid fears of a COVID-19 pandemic.

Retailers such as Boots have put in place a two per customer rule on hand sanitizers in a bid to maintain stock.

As of this morning, there are 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland, with one in the South East.