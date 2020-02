Five food businesses were ordered to shut last month for breaking health and safety laws.

They included the Exchange Bar in Waterford City, Costello Stores on Shandon Street in Cork and Mr. Kebab in Cork City.

Londis in Bellurgan in Louth and Oriental City in Portlaoise were also closed by the Food Safety Authority in January.

Evidence of rodents, an extremely large build-up of congealed blood and no hot water were among the issues raised by inspectors.