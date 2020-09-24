The owner of a Waterford pub and restaurant says there is no confirmed Covid-19 case on their premises.

A WhatsApp message is circulating claiming a number of staff at Jack Meades have tested positive for the virus.

However in a statement to Beat news this morning, management has confirmed that it is not true.

They say the business is operating as normal and that the allegations are hurtful to all involved.

“This statement is untrue and none of our staff or management have tested positive for Covid-19

“We do not appreciate these unfounded allegations which are hurtful to the people involved.”