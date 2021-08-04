Kevin Galvin

Port Waterford is hoping to increase the number of cruise ships visiting Waterford Harbours over the next two years to boost business in the South East.

Strong interest has been expressed by Cruise companies in visiting the county, something which would bring a major boost to the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors

Speaking to Beat News, Frank Ronan, chief executive at Waterford Port says an increase in cruise dockings would help in many ways.

“It’s a regional thing, people that come onshore will play golf, go to Kilkenny, get up to New Ross, certainly Waterford and the Crystal is key and the museums are a real attraction.

“So there’s plenty in the region, and I think any bit of footfall – after what we’ve experienced in the past year – is very welcome.”

“We look forward to working closely with the local Cruise Co-operative and Dunmore East Fishery Harbour to deliver more business for our region’s tourism and hospitality operators.”