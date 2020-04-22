Waterford native Brian Cusack says sales of his premium CBD brand Dr.HempMe have doubled since the nationwide shutdown was introduced in March.

Dr.HempMe, which specialises in the sale of CBD-based oils, vaping products, skin creams and coffee was established less than two years ago.

Speaking to Beat, Brian believes there are a few plausible explanations for the increase: “CBD stores across the country are closed for the moment, so now you’ll need to go online if you want the products.”

We rank really well on Google, so you’ll come across our name if you’re searching for CBD in Ireland. Another factor is that health products are flying off the shelves outside the CBD industry; people want to be healthier with the ongoing lockdown, and our high-quality, full-spectrum CBD oil ties into that narrative.”

It is that very narrative that spawned the beginnings of Dr.HempMe. After suffering from migraines for close to a decade, Brian suggested that his girlfriend give CBD oil a trial run back in early 2018.

“And you know what? It worked,” Brian says. “That was amazing to see. I was working in banking at the time and I just wasn’t feeling it – I knew I needed to go out on my own so, I decided to work on the idea of an online CBD store”.

Brian, who has since moved back to Waterford with his girlfriend following a stint in Dublin, tells us that Dr.HempMe has grown steadily since its inception.

“Business was much quieter at the start, I don’t feel people were as open to it back then. When the site went live I felt that I had to talk to people a lot more. It was almost like you couldn’t get a sale without a chat first, which is completely understandable as it was a new premium product. Anyone who’s about to drop €70 will really want to trust what they’re buying.”

It’s clear that Brian is proud of his product – he makes no bones about the fact Dr.HempMe goes above and beyond when manufacturing their range of high-strength, full-spectrum CBD oils.

“It’s a premium product that’s organically grown in Europe. We use a C02 extraction process – the most expensive production method. We also get all of our products third party lab tested by the Cannabis Trades Association (CTA). I don’t think there are many out there doing all of the above as it’s just a really expensive way of going about things.”

Boasting Ireland’s strongest CBD oil is one thing, but Dr.HempMe plans to go several steps further in the coming months. “We have loads of things we want to do before the year is out all going well,” says Brian. “CBD oil can only go up 40%. We’re planning to sell a paste that will be 50%-100% proof. This will be a premium product, right now the price is looking to range from €300-to €500.”

Following the launch of that product, there are plans to expand the brand into the UK and then to Europe. With a growing reputation as one of Ireland’s premium CBD oil specialists, Dr.HempMe looks set to be yet another Waterford business success story.

This content is brought to you by Dr.HempMe

To check out Dr.HempMe’s products, tap on this link