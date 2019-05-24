A Waterford man has been jailed for five years for manslaughter, after killing a talented musician in an unprovoked attack last year.

26 year old Craig McGrath of Rathfaddan Park in Waterford city was on bail in relation to another unprovoked attack in a nightclub the previous year, when he punched Damien O’Brien at least twice in the head in the early hours of July 7 2018.

The 28-year-old musician originally from Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny died at Cork University Hospital on 13 July.

Craig McGrath pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly imposed a five-year prison sentence for the manslaughter at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court today.

A consecutive two and a half years was given for the assault, with two years of the latter sentence suspended leaving a net sentence of five and a half years.