A Waterford man has been convicted of animal cruelty offences at Waterford District Court.

The conviction related to the mistreatment of a white German shepherd cross who was discovered in poor condition by an ISPCA inspector in February 2018.

The case, which was published by the Waterford News & Star, reports that Tony Keohan of 15 Richardson’s Meadow, Waterford city, was fined €500 under Section 11 (1) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 (AHWA).

Also taken into account was a second charge of neglect or recklessness under Section 12(1) (b).

Judge Kevin Staunton ordered that the man pay €271.57 in outstanding veterinary costs.

The dog has since been rehomed through the ISPCA.