A Waterford man has been found guilty of four offences, including aggravated burglary and sexual assault, in July of last year.

The 48-year-old man will now be sentenced in October after being found guilty of the offences in the home of his former partner.

At Waterford Circuit Court, he was charged of aggravated burglary, assault causing harm, production of an implement, threatening to kill or cause serious harm, and two counts of sexual assault.

The offence took place in the early hours of July 17th of last year, with Gardaí arresting the accused that morning at 7.40am.

After just over two hours of deliberation, the jury found the man guilty of all charges, bar the second count of sexual assault.

The man will be sentenced on October 5th, following a victim impact statement from the man’s ex-partner.