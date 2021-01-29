Picture: WIT YouTube account.

Work is expected to commence shortly on the establishment of a Mass Vaccination Centre at WIT arena.

Concerns had been raised that Waterford wasn’t part of HSE plans for a MVC – but with the availability of WIT arena, it made for an ideal choice.

Waterford Fine Gael Senator, John Cummins, has welcomed the news this morning:

“I have heard a lot of rumours and speculation circulating recently that Waterford was not part of HSE plans for a mass vaccination centre, therefore I felt it was important to bring clarity to the situation because misinformation is very unhelpful in the current climate. Naturally I have impressed upon the Tánaiste the suitability of WIT Arena to house the South East mass vaccination centre but ultimately this is an operational matter for the HSE and the Vaccine Rollout Taskforce. Thankfully the availability of a facility of WIT Arena’s scale, quality and location on the city’s bypass made it an ideal choice”.

It’s not yet known when the MVC will be in operation, due to the availability of vaccines in Ireland.